Council to hold crime-focused special meeting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Fort Wayne City Council will have a sort of “Crime Summit” next month.

City Councilman Dr. John Crawford has set up a special meeting for January 29th in the Council chambers at Citizens Square to focus on crime prevention. He tells the News-Sentinel that police and city leaders have been kicking around several ideas to reduce the number of violent crimes in town, especially shootings.

One of those ideas is to increase the use of surveillance cameras by placing more of them throughout the city as a way to deter crimes and catch images of suspects in the progress of committing crimes.

The Allen County Prosecutor, City/County Health Commissioner, County S, eriff and Fort Wayne Police Chief will all speak at the public meeting.