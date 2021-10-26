Council to discuss $37-million in budget cuts

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne City officials will be looking at tightening their belts – spending-wise – tonight.

According to the Journal Gazette, Council members will be looking at $37-million in proposed spending cuts to the $294-million proposed city budget tonight in a meeting at Citizens Square.

A large chunk of those cuts is actually just a delay in spending about $30-million in American Rescue Plan Act relief funds. Councilman Paul Ensley says some of the proposed spending doesn’t have a specific plan, and he didn’t want to “write a $30-million blank check.”

More than 50 budget cuts have been pitched. You can watch tonight’s meeting here.