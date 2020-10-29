Council to consider resolution in support of Vietnam Vets

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne City Council is considering a non-binding resolution around a new memorial that’s planned for Allen County.

The resolution in support of a replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial wall in Washington, DC. The Journal Gazette reports that the memorial wall will be built at the Veterans National Memorial Shrine & Museum in Allen County.

The replica wall will be 80 percent to scale of the original black granite wall which is just northwest of the Lincoln Memorial in the Nation’s Capitol. Council will discuss and vote on the resolution on November 10 – the day before Veteran’s Day.

