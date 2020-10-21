Council slashes more more than $950K from community development budget

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Fort Wayne City Council made a big cut to community development spending last night.

The Council voted to cut a total of $956,750 in a series of votes during last night’s meeting, according to the Journal Gazette, all coming from the Community Development Division’s 2021 budget.

The cuts will impact marketing, incentives, infrastructure improvements, and the division’s strategic objective fund. That’s despite Community Development asking for 3% less than they got this year.

City Councilman Russ Jehl says the cuts will help cover the cost of buying the former Rescue Mission facilities on West Superior Street and converting it into a space for parking or private developments.