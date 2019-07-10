Council questions Redevelopment Commission practices

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Fort Wayne City Council is raising questions about how the city’s Redevelopment Commission handles professional services contracts.

The Council approved a non-binding resolution sponsored by Jason Arp and Russ Jehl asking that any services contract of $100,000 or more be put through a sealed bidding process.

The Journal Gazette reports the proposal passed on a 7-2 vote strictly along party lines, with Democrats Geoff Paddock and Glynn Hines being the only “no” votes.

Both Jehl and Arp said the idea is for more clarity and transparency, accusing the board of dodging a city rule on the bidding process.

Redevelopment Director Nancy Townsend says her board doesn’t normally even see contracts that big, and while their process isn’t the same as what the Council recommends, it gets the same results.