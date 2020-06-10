Council presses Police Chief on protest response

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Fort Wayne City Council pressed Police Chief Steve Reed last night on the Fort Wayne Police Department’s response to the first couple of days of George Floyd protests.

Back on May 29th and 30th, peaceful demonstrations turned chaotic as officers tossed tear gas and used pepper spray on demonstrators and some members of the media.

“Smoke canisters would be given for two purposes, possible and initial warning that more is coming and wind direction,” Reed said, adding that police gave a warning before doing so, while protesters and media reports differ.

Democratic Councilwoman Sharon Tucker tells our Partners in News at ABC 21 the Council got a number of letters from people who were angry with how police handled things.

“The emotions that come up for me is because I just don’t understand why there’s so much hate, and I recognize and realize that we aren’t able to change behaviors of people but in the places where we have the opportunity to make change then we have the responsibility as elected officials to make those changes,” Tucker said.

Republican Councilman Paul Ensley says he’s also on board with looking at what changes can be made in the way police do their jobs. Suggestions include requiring all officers to wear body cameras and setting up a board of citizens to review complaints against officers.