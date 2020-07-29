Council passes FWPD body camera ordinance

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): All uniformed Fort Wayne Police officers will be equipped with a body camera before 2023, thanks to an ordinance passed by the Fort Wayne City Council last night.

Councilwoman Sharon Tucker says she and the bill’s co-sponsors, Michelle Chambers and Russ Jehl, did their due diligence on it:

“We went to all of our partners. We went to the Chief of Police – he was the very first conversation – we went to the unions, we talked with legal counsel…” she says.

The City has been considering the move for years, but questions over cost stymied those talks until the recent wave of nationwide racial injustice protests forced the discussion back into the forefront.

Councilman Jason Arp was the only vote against the ordinance, saying that while he’s not against bodycams for officers, he feels approving it now rewards the bad behavior of some.

“I voted no because it was grandstanding and virtue signaling,” Arp wrote on Facebook . “The department started implementing cameras last October. Council passed this to appease the window breaking crowd.”

Watch the full City Council meeting below, with discussion on body cameras starting at 1:25:00.