Council open to scooter rental program in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Motorized scooters will probably be coming to Fort Wayne.

The City Council voted unanimously Tuesday night in favor of an ordinance that regulates “dockless vehicle share systems” like scooters or other motor-powered vehicles.

The Journal Gazette reports Tuesday’s passage will be the starting point for a pilot program the Department of Community Development is working on that would span a year and a half to see how popular such services would be in town.

Several companies have expressed interest in the program, which could launch by this summer, if not sooner.