Council members balk at Mayor Henry’s new budget

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): It didn’t take long for members of the Fort Wayne City Council to question parts of Mayor Tom Henry’s new city budget.

Mayor Henry announced the $165-million spending package yesterday, calling for more police and fire hirings, as well as an increase to the Community Development Division by more than $444,000.

Councilman Jason Arp tells the Journal Gazette that’s an increase of almost 10% that he’ll be looking closely at, while Councilman Russ Jehl complained that even though the budget is $9-million more than last year, there was LESS communication from the Mayor’s office about it than in the previous five years.

There’s already discussion brewing on what kind of cuts the Council will ask for as they negotiate over the next few weeks.