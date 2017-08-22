Council hears proposal to restrict strip club hours

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Fort Wayne City Council got a first look at a proposal to restrict operations of “sexually-oriented businesses” at their meeting Tuesday night.

Councilman Russ Jehl’s bill would force such businesses – like Fort Wayne’s many strip clubs – to be closed between midnight and 7am. He says it’s about safety:

“If you look at the gentleman’s clubs across Fort Wayne, over the past 16 months we had 382 police interactions, and 68% of those took place after Midnight,” Jehl says.

Opponents call the bill an attempt to “legislate morality,” with the owners of one such club saying the bill “takes jobs from women.”

Hear Jehl’s full interview here.