Council gives tentative approval to Do It Best relocation grant

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A $2-million grant for a big local employer got preliminary approval from the Fort Wayne City Council Tuesday night.

Do It Best CEO Dan Starr told the Council the money would be used toward helping the company move forward with its promise to relocate from New Haven to the Electric Works campus:

“We have not requested or asked for anything in our entire history, believing that it is our responsibility to be a good corporate citizen, first and foremost,” he said.

Community Development Director Nancy Townsend said the first payment wouldn’t be made until 2023, and there would be no impact on the city’s budget due to the money coming from an already allocated incentive fund.

It passed on a 6-3 vote, with Councilmen Arp, Ensley, and Jehl voting “no.” Watch the full meeting below.