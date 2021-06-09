Council discusses resolution banning local “vaccine passports”

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Fort Wayne City Council had some spirited debate over a resolution condemning so-called COVID-19 “Vaccine Passports” last night.

Councilman Jason Arp introduced the idea, saying while it wouldn’t be law even if approved, it would “send a message.”

14 other people showed up at the meeting to support it, according to the Journal Gazette, with some even comparing any such requirements – which state and national leaders have already said won’t happen – to Nazi Germany and the Holocaust.

Council members Michelle Chambers and Glynn Hines criticized the proposal as redundant and unnecessary. It still might come up for a vote in a few weeks.