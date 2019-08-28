Council delays vote on Henry improvement initiatives

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Mayor Tom Henry’s plan to spend $3.25-million in new city funds hit a snag yesterday.

The Fort Wayne City Council decided last night they won’t vote on Henry’s plans to spend the money on projects like neighborhood improvements until October 8th, and even then, two big parts of the proposal won’t be a part of it.

The Journal Gazette reports that Henry’s plan to funnel $1-million toward the city’s Homeowner Repair Program and $250,000 Commercial Facade Grant Program was blocked, while the rest of the additional money – split between fighting opioids, helping those with disabilities, and going into the cash reserves – will get a vote.

The additional cash is coming from funds collected by the State of Indiana through income taxes.

Several council members were upset that Henry apparently never consulted them before announcing his plans last month.