Council begins Red River investigation

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The City of Fort Wayne’s problems with its trash collector took another turn Tuesday night.

In the wake of Red River Waste Solutions filing for bankruptcy protection, then ignoring multiple requests to speak to the City Council about its status and how its bankruptcy filing would impact its work for the City, the Council voted 5-1 Tuesday night to form a committee to draft a subpoena that would order Red River officials to appear before Council members.

City Councilman Russ Jehl has been pushing for subpoenaing Red River officials the hardest, and tells our Partners in News at ABC 21 doing so – and therefore holding the company accountable – will ultimately save taxpayers money.

Councilwoman Michelle Chambers voted against the move, saying it wasn’t the best use of taxpayer money when considering the legal fees associated with it. Council members Jason Arp, Glynn Hines, and Sharon Tucker were absent.