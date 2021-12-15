Council approves taxable bonds for Electric Works

By
Darrin Wright
-
Photo Supplied/Electric Works

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The developers of Electric Works have another revenue source available now.

The Fort Wayne City Council approved up to $31.5-million in taxable economic development revenue bonds for the project last night, according to the Journal Gazette, on a 6-3 vote. Councilmen Russ Jehl, Paul Ensley, and Jason Arp voted “no.”

It still needs final approval in a second Council vote.

The bonds are described as an “alternative financing tool” versus a conventional loan, and gives developers the ability to buy bonds to fund the next phases of project, once they find a revenue source to do so.

City redevelopment manager Joe Giant told the Council that the bonds will be repaid using taxes collected within the project’s boundaries.

