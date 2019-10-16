Council approves raises for themselves, Mayor, Clerk

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Fort Wayne City Council gave itself a raise last night.

The Council, Mayor, and City Clerk will all get a 3% raise after a unanimous vote during Tuesday night’s meeting at Citizens Square, according to the Journal Gazette. It goes into effect in 2020 and comes after several years of frozen salaries, and the increase is the same amount as the pay bump all other city employees will get next year.

Since 2014, City Council members have made a little more than $22,000 per year, while the Mayor’s salary has been frozen at just under $129,000 a year since 2015.

City Councilman Dr. John Crawford says the salary freeze put Fort Wayne’s elected officials behind cities like Hammond and Gary.