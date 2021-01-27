Council approves plan to improve southeast Fort Wayne

By
Darrin Wright
-
(Darrin Wright/1190 WOWO 107.5 FM)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Fort Wayne City Council has given the green light to a strategy to boost economic development efforts on the southeast side of town.

The Council voted 8-0 last night, with Councilman Jason Arp abstaining, to add the Southeast Strategy Update to the city’s “Plan-It Allen” comprehensive plan, according to the Journal Gazette.

The long-range plan includes a number of proposals for the intersections of McKinnie and Clinton, McKinnie and Anthony, Hanna and Pontiac, and along South Anthony Blvd.

You can find the proposals online at FWCommunityDevelopment.org.

