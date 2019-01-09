Council approves $2-million in road projects

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): More road work is coming for Fort Wayne.

The Fort Wayne City Council approved three new road projects to the tune of more than $2-million at their meeting at Citizens Square last night.

The Journal Gazette reports the biggest project is for 4,000 feet of street repairs and 8,000 feet of curbs for the neighborhood near Lake Avenue and Reed Road.

Brick alleys in the southern portion of the city will get some improvements too, as will 12 collapsed sewer lines throughout town.

“These locations were identified during our cured-in-place pipe process,” City Utilities engineering manager Mike Kiester told the paper. “They televised the pipe and these are compromised so bad we can’t line the pipe, so we need to go in and fix those.”