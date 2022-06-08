Coucilman Jehl Offers Alternative Plan For Offsetting New Trash Service Cost

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Councilman Russ Jehl has presented an alternate plan for offsetting the cost of the city’s new trash service. In a release sent to media outlets Tuesday, Jehl said that the switch to GFL Environmental will cost taxpayers an extra $2.85 a month and that the cost difference of $8 million should be made up for with ARPA funds allocated to the city. The city was given $51 million in ARPA funds to offset effects of the pandemic. Jehl proposes that those funds be used to cover the $8 million difference, as opposed to being used as a bailout for the Solid Waste Department, as Jehl says the city has discussed.