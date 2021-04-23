Costco warns customers of more than a dozen online scams

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Costco is warning members that at least 13 scams are targeting them, one of which claims “loyal Costco Members” are eligible for a non-existent “Covid stimulus package”.

Most of them are offering free merchandise, such as gift cards, worth up to about 50 dollars, and require customers to take a short survey. The Covid stimulus package boasts $130 in free merchandise and another scam claims that customers are eligible for a free Samsung 4K HDTV.

Costco warned members on its website not to click on any weblinks or provide any information. The BBB reports that a staggering 80.5 percent of consumers reporting online purchase scams in 2020 lost money.

The Federal Trade Commission is urging anyone who suspects or has been the victim of this or any other scam to report it. The FTC site to report it can be found by clicking here.