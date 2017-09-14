Cost of oranges could rise in Indiana following Hurricane Irma

INDIANA, (WOWO) – The cost of orange juice in Indiana may see significant increases as a result of Hurricane Irma.

Prior to the hurricane the crop was down 12% due to a disease called Citrus Greening. Now the Florida Farm Bureau Federation estimates at least 60% of Florida orange trees were lost in the storm.

Because orange juice is mostly made from Florida Oranges, we may feel that impact at the store. WNDU reports there won’t be another crop until next year, as oranges start growing in the spring and are harvested in the fall.

Other Florida produce could be impacted, causing price increases in the upcoming months.