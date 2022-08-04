Corrected information from Elkhart County Sheriff regarding crash that claimed lives of Rep. Walorski, three others

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office has released corrected information regarding the crash that claimed the lives of2nd District Representative Jackie Walorski, two of her aides and a woman from Nappanee:

The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office has obtained updated information into the vehicle crash that occurred on August 3, 2022. The information from the preliminary investigation at the scene, as to the direction of travel of the vehicles, was not correct.

The continuing investigation has located eyewitness and video evidence. Both confirm that the maroon Buick LeSabre driven by Edith Schmucker, 56, Nappanee, Indiana, was southbound on SR 19 south of SR 119 and the silver Toyota RAV 4, driven by Zachery Potts, 27, Mishawaka, Indiana, was northbound on SR 19.

The Toyota RAV 4 crossed the centerline for reasons that are unknown at this time and the two vehicles collided. All occupants of both vehicles were confirmed to have been wearing seatbelts and airbags did deploy. The Sheriff’s Office is continuing to interview witnesses and collect evidence from the scene and vehicles. If anyone has information or witnessed this crash, we ask that they contact the Sheriff’s Office.

All three occupants in the southbound vehicle died as a result of their injuries:

Jackie Walorski, 58, Elkhart, Indiana

Zachery Potts, 27, Mishawaka, Indiana

Emma Thomson, 28, Washington, DC

The sole occupant of the northbound vehicle, Edith Schmucker, 56, Nappanee, Indiana was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The Elkhart County Coroner’s Office and the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office are conducting the investigation.