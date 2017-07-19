Coroner issues ruling on Hardy’s death

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Allen County Coroner’s Office has ruled former Elmhurst High School football and basketball standout James Hardy’s death as a suicide due to drowning.

Hardy’s body was discovered by a city utility worker in a log jam near the Maumee River’s Hosey Dam on June 7th. Hardy was last seen alive on May 26th. Fort Wayne Police say Hardy suffered from mental health issues and was acting erratically before he disappeared.

Hardy went on to play football and basketball at Indiana University before he was drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the second round of the 2008 NFL Draft. He played two years for the Bills and then started training camp with the Baltimore Ravens, but played little due to injuries and was cut.

Hardy was 31 years old.