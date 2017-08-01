Coroner issues update on bodies found inside Weisser Park Ave home

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): New information has been released in the case of two bodies found inside a home on Weisser Park Avenue almost two months ago.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office Tuesday announced that 25-year-old Noele Trice and 29-year-old Bryan Lash were both stabbed to death, each suffering multiple stab wounds, and their deaths are both considered homicides.

Their bodies were found inside their home on Weisser Park Avenue on June 10th. As of now their murders are still unsolved, and the case remains under investigation.

