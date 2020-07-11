Coronavirus outbreak hits Fort Wayne nursing home

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne nursing home has been hit with an outbreak of COVID-19.

Heritage Park Healthcare, located at 2001 Hobson Road, has reported 14 deaths and 46 active positive cases of the coronavirus among residents as of Friday, July 10. The long-term care facility reports nine residents have recovered from the virus.

The nursing home, operated by American Senior Communities, adds that there are 10 active cases among employees.

As of Friday, there were no new cases within the last 72 hours for employees or residents. However, they do report new respiratory illnesses among residents and/or employees within that time frame.

You can view the dashboard and more measures they are taking on their website.