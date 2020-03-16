Coronavirus having little impact on small businesses

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside Indiana Business): Small business owners aren’t seeing a big impact from the coronavirus yet.

That’s according to a new survey from the National Federation of Independent Businesses, which also says that a lot of owners say they are worried about future disruptions if the outbreak gets worse.

The NFIB’s Indiana Bureau says nearly three-quarters of small businesses are not currently impacted by the coronavirus outbreak. Another 23% is having a negative impact, and 3% are actually having a positive impact.

Most of the negative impacts have to do with slower sales and supply chain disruptions.