Coronavirus confirmed in Noble County

NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): The first case of coronavirus in northeast Indiana has been confirmed in Noble County.

According to our Partners in News at ABC 21, Dr. Terry Gaff of the Noble County Health Department says tests on a patient have come back with a “presumptive positive” result and is now in isolation at an unspecified Noble County medical facility.

The East Noble School Corporation has told parents that the patient does not have school-age children and doesn’t live within the school district, so schools are not expecting to close as a preventative measure at this time.

This makes the fourth case of coronavirus confirmed in Indiana since last Friday.