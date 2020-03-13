Coronavirus closures leading to cash concerns

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The cancellation of sporting events among coronavirus fears could have a big financial impact, especially for the Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne.

General Manager Randy Brown tells Fort Wayne’s NBC he’s worried about money running short after Governor Eric Holcomb declared a warning against any gathering bigger than 250 people:

“Our reserves are limited and if this is an ongoing process over three to six months, it will be a problem for us.”

One of the biggest blows is the NCAA’s decision to cancel all remaining winter and spring championships, including in basketball. Fort Wayne was set to host the women’s Division 1 regional and men’s Division 3 national semi-finals, which would’ve had an economic impact of $1.2-million.

The Fort Wayne Mad Ants and Fort Wayne Komets, both of which also call the Coliseum home, have also had their seasons suspended by their respective leagues.