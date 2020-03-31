Number of Hoosier COVID-19 cases grows to 2,159

INDIANA (WOWO): The number of Hoosiers diagnosed with COVID-19 now stands at 2,159.

That is the latest update issued by the Indiana State Department of Health, up 373 from Monday’s total of 1,786 cases. 49 people have died from the respiratory illness, up 14 from yesterday’s total of 35.

13,373 people have been tested statewide.

The state releases its daily update at 10am; some municipalities, including Allen County, release their newest statistics at different times throughout the day.

State health officials say Indiana hospitals have increased their intensive care unit capacity by about one-third in the past few weeks in preparation for an expected surge in coronavirus-related illnesses.