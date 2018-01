WOODBURN, Ind. (WOWO): There was a unique road hazard at the intersection of US 24 and State Road 101 this morning: corn.

The Allen County Sheriff’s Department says a truck hauling corn that was headed west on US 24 had its electronic door malfunction, sending 500 bushels’ worth onto the road shortly before 6:30am.

The driver of the truck didn’t know until he got to his destination and found an empty bin.

The spill was cleaned up within an hour.