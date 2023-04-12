Corn Growers Push Increase of E15 Fuel

The National Corn Growers Association president and 18 state groups call on the Environmental Protection Agency to ensure uninterrupted access to E15 through the summer. In a letter to the EPA Tuesday, the industry leaders say, “Fuel market conditions that warranted EPA’s actions last summer are expected to continue this summer.” Last year, the EPA provided a waiver to allow summertime sales of E15. NCGA points out that E15 has been sold year-round for the past four years, but outdated regulatory barriers continue to hinder permanent full-market access to E15. Retailers have increased availability of E15, often marketed as Unleaded 88, to offer consumers choice and lower fuel costs, as well as increase the fuel supply. The corn grower leaders pointed to warning signs, such as OPEC’s announcement of a 1.16 million barrels per day output reduction beginning in May, as reason the Biden administration should do everything possible to increase the domestic fuel supply to help keep prices down.