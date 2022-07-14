Corn Growers Call for Help with Skyrocketing Input Costs, Burdensome Regulations

As farmers work to feed and fuel the world, filling the void left by the war in Ukraine, national corn grower leaders unanimously passed a sense of the Corn Congress today calling on President Biden to maintain grower access to crop inputs.

The vote came during the National Corn Growers Association Corn Congress meeting, which is being held this week in the nation’s capital.

The measure notes that “the world is facing skyrocketing fuel prices and potentially devastating food shortages, both of which can be addressed in part by America’s corn farmers, and America’s corn farmers have demonstrated a commitment to environmental sustainability through decades of documented reductions in soil erosion, greenhouse gas emissions and energy use.”

It then asserts that “the ability to address the crises facing our world today in a sustainable manner cannot be achieved without fair access to the inputs necessary to raise a crop each year, including pesticides, fertilizer and biotechnology seeds.”