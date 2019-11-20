Copper company expanding in Allen County

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WOWO): A copper processing company is planning an expansion in Allen County.

SDI La Farga LLC is investing nearly $16-million at its facility in New Haven and will create up to 30 new jobs by the end of 2021.

SDI La Farga, which is a joint venture between Fort Wayne-based Steel Dynamics and Spanish company the La Farga Group, currently produces 180 million pounds of finished product per year, using one furnace to melt and refine copper.

“Indiana’s fiscally-sound, pro-growth business climate, and talented workforce make the state an ideal location for SDI La Farga to expand,” said Indiana Secretary of Commerce Jim Schellinger. “We’re excited to witness SDI La Farga’s continued growth and success in Indiana and remain committed to supporting companies, like SDI La Farga, that are offering quality career opportunities for Hoosiers and investing in our state.”

The company plans to add a second furnace to its facility on Ryan Road in New Haven, which will allow the company to produce copper 24 hours a day, increasing its capacity by 250 million pounds annually.