Convicted sex offender may have connections to Delphi murders

DELPHI, Ind. (WOWO) – A convicted sex offender arrested for murder in Colorado may be connected to the February murders of 14-year-old Liberty German and 13-year-old Abigail Williams.

RELATED: Bodies of missing Delphi girls identified, deaths being investigated as homicide

Their bodies were found along Deer Creek near Delphi, about 60 miles northwest of Indianapolis.

Denver TV station KCNC reports they were told by police that 31-year-old Daniel Nations, who was caught in a vehicle with an expired Indiana license plate, has “similarities” with other cases.

Nations was arrested Monday after he allegedly threatened several people with a hatchet along a popular Monument trail, the same trail a man was gunned down two weeks ago while riding his bike.

No further details on his possible connection to the Delphi case were released, but the convicted sex offender’s expired Indiana license plate has raised some questions.

Nations is being held in the Teller County Jail, charged with possession of a weapon by a previous offender. Other charges are pending.