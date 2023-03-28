Contractor Named For NACS Building Projects

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Northwest Allen County Schools’ have officially selected their contractor for the districts’ proposed building projects. According to The Journal Gazette, Weigand Construction had the lowest proposed fees among the three companies that proposed bids for the three proposed project within NACS with a total estimated cost of $5,251,743. The company received unanimous approval during Monday night’s board meeting. The three construction projects within the district include a new middle school, a new central office building, and renovations and additions to the high school. NACS Superintendent, Wayne Barker did clarify that Weigand likely will not begin any project until spring 2024.