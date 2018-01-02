Continued Cold

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): The majority of WOWOland will be under another Wind Chill Advisory through Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

You’re going to want to brace for wind chills ranging from 10 below zero to 20 below zero all over northern Indiana. It’s also important to remember that wind chills like this can cause frostbite in as little as 30 minutes.

Some school have already set a two-hour delay for Wednesday morning. To check the list click here.

Meantime, some relief is in sight, but not until this weekend where we should be hitting the 30’s.