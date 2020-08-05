Continental Expanding in DeKalb County

AUBURN, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business): A Germany-based vehicle technology company is planning to expand operations in Indiana. The Indiana Economic Development Corp. says Continental will invest more than $4 million to grow its ContiTech Vibration Control subsidiary in DeKalb County and create up to 45 jobs by the end of 2023.
The company plans to renovate and equip a 100,000-square-foot facility in Auburn, which it says will consolidate its existing technical centers in Canada and Michigan.
The facility, Continental says, will support research and development of technologies to reduce noise vibrations for the automotive and commercial sectors.
“Continental’s decision to expand in DeKalb County continues a long-standing trend of German companies picking Indiana for growth,” said Indiana Secretary of Commerce Jim Schellinger. “With operations all around the world, we’re grateful that Continental is choosing to grow in northeast Indiana, developing innovative products that are used across the globe while providing quality career opportunities for Hoosiers.”
Continental expects to have the facility fully operational by the end of 2024. The company says it will begin hiring for a variety of positions, including testing, prototype, design and product development.
The IEDC has offered Continental up to $650,000 in conditional tax credits, which the company will not be eligible to claim until Hoosier workers are hired for the new jobs. The city of Auburn has approved additional incentives.