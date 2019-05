NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WOWO): A New Haven company has announced expansion plans.

According to a press release from the Indiana Economic Development Corporation, Continental Diamond Tool will invest $5.5-million to expand its New Haven facility by an additional 15,000 feet to make way for more manufacturing capacity and R&D labs.

The expansion should wrap up by late July and create up to 226 jobs over the next four years.

You can apply for a job using this link.