Contaminated soil to be tested before coming to Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) – Governor Holcomb gave an update Friday on the testing of contaminated soil coming into the state from the East Palestine, Ohio train derailment.

In a release, Holcomb said that any material shipped to Indiana will first be tested for harmful levels of dioxins, with the EPA provided a written commitment to doing so. Holcomb said it was the right decision for the EPA to make.

As for the soil already transported into the state, it will be tested beginning today by a third-party lab. Results are expected sometime early next week and will be shared with the public.

Holcomb also said he wanted to commend the collaboration of leaders at the local, state, and federal levels to reach this result.