Construction underway on Ardmore Avenue Gateway Project

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Construction is officially underway on the Ardmore Avenue Gateway Project in Fort Wayne.

Mayor Tom Henry, members of the Fort Wayne Redevelopment Commission, local contractors, and City Community Development and Public Works staff broke ground Wednesday.

Approximately one mile of Ardmore Avenue, stretching between Airport Expressway and Second Street near the entrance to Fort Wayne International Airport, will be under construction until November.

The roadway will be widened to include a center turn lane, new street lighting, street trees and an asphalt trail along the east side.

There will also be ADA-compliant curb ramps at the intersections of Second Street, Vanguard Drive and Airport Expressway.

The City also plans to address numerous draining issues in the area by installing storm sewers, including curb and gutter inlets, and yard inlets.

The project will cost approximately $3.7-million, and is funded with tax increment financing funds generated through the Baer Field TIF District.

During construction, there will be posted detours throughout the area. Drivers should plan for delays.