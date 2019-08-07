Construction to begin soon on EACS trade school

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Construction should start soon on a career and technical education center in New Haven.

The East Allen County Schools board got a look last night at updated plans for the new facility, which will be at the site of the now-former New Haven Intermediate School, according to the Journal Gazette.

The project should start in October and could cost up to $4.7-million as the building will be renovated to look more like a high school and offer students classes on industrial maintenance and robotics, nursing, cybersecurity, and pharmacy tech, among other subjects.

It should open by fall 2020.