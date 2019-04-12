Construction to begin along I-69 in Allen County Monday

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – A tentative timeline has been announced for construction on multiple bridges along Interstate 69 in Allen County.

Beginning on or after Monday, April 15, weather permitting, contractors will begin working on bridge deck overlays at the following areas:

I-69 bridge(s) over the Norfolk Southern Railroad track, near mile marker 309.

I-69 bridges(s) over Beckett’s Run, near mile 313

Lafayette Center Road ramp to I-69 northbound

The construction is scheduled to be completed by June.

The Indiana Department of Transportation warns drivers to use caution and watch for lane closures in construction zones, as well as signs for reduced speed limits.