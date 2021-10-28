Construction begins on Parkview addition in Warsaw

WARSAW, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business): Construction has begun on an 88,000-square-foot addition to Parkview Warsaw Hospital, doubling the facility’s footprint and transforming it into a full-service hospital. The expansion is projected to create an additional 125 jobs, including clinical and non-clinical roles.

The expansion plans were originally announced in January 2020. During the pandemic, the health system re-evaluated the project and added more comprehensive services, such as surgery and specialty clinics.

“Parkview Kosciusko Hospital will offer a full range of services that reflect the needs of our area residents and their desire for more services available closer to home,” said Scott Gabriel, president, Parkview Whitley Hospital and Parkview Warsaw. “We’re excited to expand Parkview’s offering and improve access to high-quality care.”

The health system says the updated plans include a satellite clinic for the Parkview Cancer Institute, which will allow patients to receive sub-specialty cancer care closer to home.

When complete, the healthcare facility will be renamed to Parkview Kosciusko Hospital. The project is scheduled to be complete by the summer of 2023.