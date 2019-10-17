Conservatory Connector now open in Downtown Fort Wayne

Fort Wayne, IN (WOWO) Mayor Tom Henry joined community leaders and donors to officially open the new Conservatory Connector, which joins the Foellinger-Freiman Botanical Conservatory to the lower level of the Embassy Theater.

Construction on the $552,000 project began in April, and was made possible by contributions from several Fort Wayne Area foundations as well as The Grand Wayne Center and Allen County-Fort Wayne Capital Improvement Board.

Mayor Tom Henry noted that the Connector now links the Conservatory with the historic Embassy Theater. as well as the Grand Wayne Center, Hilton Hotel and other business and parking destinations downtown. This will enable visitors to enjoy a greater area of downtown Fort Wayne without having to be outside during inclement weather.