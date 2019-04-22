Conservative group ranks Banks, Young high among lawmakers

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WOWO): Two Indiana lawmakers were rated among the most conservative in Congress in a recent study.

The American Conservative Union ranked Congressman Jim Banks and Senator Todd Young highly on congressional votes in 2018, according to the Journal Gazette.

Based on how often they voted in line with conservatives on topics like immigration, healthcare, and abortion, Banks scored a 92% and Young scored 91%. Congresswoman Jackie Walorski came in at 76% while former Senator Joe Donnelly received a score of 23%.

Former Congressman Luke Messer got the highest Conservative score among Indiana lawmakers at 95%.