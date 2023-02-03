Congresswoman Spartz will not seek office in 2024

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WOWO) – Representative Victoria Spartz (IN-05) says she will not run for office 2024.

In a release, Spartz said the following,

“It’s been my honor representing Hoosiers in the Indiana State Senate and U.S. Congress and I appreciate the strong support on the ground. 2024 will mark seven years of holding elected office and over a decade in Republican politics. I won a lot of tough battles for the people and will work hard to win a few more in the next two years. However, being a working mom is tough and I need to spend more time with my two high school girls back home, so I will not run for any office in 2024.”

Spartz had been rumored to be considering a potential run for Senate in 2024 with Senator Mike Braun’s seat becoming empty as he runs for governor.