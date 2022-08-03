Congresswoman Jackie Walorski among 4 killed in crash at State Road 19 and State Road 119

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): Four people, including 2nd District Representative Jackie Walorski, were killed in a crash at State Road 19 and State Road 119, north of Nappanee.

The collision happened around 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 3.

The driver headed southbound on State Road 19 was killed, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office.

Two passengers in the vehicle headed northbound were killed, the sheriff’s office reported.

The driver of the northbound vehicle was taken by ambulance to Elkhart General Hospital in critical condition but has died, as well.

The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office has released the following information:

On August 3, 2022 at approximately 12:32 PM the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two vehicle crash on SR 19 south of SR 119. A northbound passenger car traveled left of center and collided head on with a southbound sports utility vehicle.

All three occupants in the southbound vehicle died as a result of their injuries:

Jackie Walorski, 58, Elkhart, Indiana

Zachery Potts, 27, Mishawaka, Indiana

Emma Thomson, 28, Washington, DC

The sole occupant of the northbound vehicle, Edith Schmucker, 56, Nappanee, Indiana was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The Elkhart County Coroner’s Office and the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office are conducting the investigation.