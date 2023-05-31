Congressman Jim Banks To Vote Against Proposed Debt Limit Deal

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Congressman Jim Banks (R-Indiana) says he intends to vote against the proposed debt limit deal in Washington, D.C. As the country faces a June 5th deadline of possible default on the nation’s debt, Banks joined “Fort Wayne’s Morning News” Wednesday morning and says that the proposed raising of the debt ceiling has many flaws and that he and several other Republican lawmakers in D.C. plan to vote down the proposed deal later today.

“I can’t vote it, ” Banks stated, “I am not sure it’s big news, I have a consistent record of voting against raising the debt limit.”

Banks went on to say that he had hoped more efforts would have been made to address the national debt.