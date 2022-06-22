Congressman Jim Banks Pushing For Switch From A-10s To F-16s At 122nd Fighter Wing

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A change of military aircraft is one step closer to reality at the 122nd Fighter Wing of the Fort Wayne Air National Guard. The change will be from A-10’s to F-16’s. Its all part of the National Defense Authorization Act which is being led by the Armed Services Committee who are in the process of their once a year meeting to discuss the various issues effecting the nation’s military forces.

Indiana Republican Congressman Jim Banks serves on the committee and tells WOWO News that progress for the changeover will take a major step this evening. “We’ve been fighting to transition the 122nd Fighter Wing in Fort Wayne, Indiana from A-10s to F-16s,” Banks addressed, “I’m proud to tell you that the language will be in the bill when it comes out of committee late tonight that will allow for this transition to happen.”

Banks went on to discuss that several hang-ups have occurred to have delayed this transition past years.

You can listen to Congressman Jim Banks full interview with Kayla Blakeslee on “Fort Wayne’s Morning News here: