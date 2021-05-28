Congressman Jim Banks on COVID-19’s origins and if the pandemic is “over”

Banks joins Kayla to speak about a controversial social media post he made saying the COVID-19 pandemic was “over,” as well as more revelations about the origin of the coronavirus.
Click Here to access the online Public Inspection File
Viewers with disabilities can get assistance accessing this station’s FCC Public Inspection File by contacting the station with the information listed below. Questions or concerns relating to the accessibility of the FCC’s online public file system should be directed to the FCC at 888-225-5322, 888-835-5322 (TTY), or fccinfo@fcc.gov.
Public File Liaison:
publicfilesfwa@federatedmedia.com
260-447-5511